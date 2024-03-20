Notice of Organization: Botha Farm & Truck Repair, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the limited liability company: BOTHA FARM & TRUCK REPAIR, LLC.

The address of the designated office is: 86229 531 Ave., P.O. Box 817, Plainview, Nebraska 68769. The name and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Leon Botha, 86229 531 Ave., P.O. Box 817, Plainview, Nebraska 68769. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on December 29, 2023, and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.

BOTHA FARM & TRUCK

REPAIR, LLC

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

