Notice of Meetings – Antelope County Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING-ANTELOPE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 3 pm.

The public hearing will be regarding the Conditional Use Permit 2303-Summit Carbon Solutions for the purpose of a carbon dioxide pipeline in the following areas:

Sherman Township Sections 31-32; Garfield Township Sections 1-5; Royal Township Sections 6-9, 14-16, 23-24; Ellsworth Township Sections 19-20, 26-29, 35-36; Crawford Township Section 31; Willow Township Sections 5-6, 8-10, 15, 22-24; all of Antelope County, Nebraska.

The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: August 30, 2023

