NOTICE OF HEARING

Village Board of Bartlett will hold a public hearing at the new Fire Hall on September 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to hear testimony in favor of, or opposition to and answer question in relation thereto the one and six year street improvement program for the Village of Bartlett, NE. A copy of the programs are on file with the Village Clerk, Emma Smith.

PUBLISH: August 30, 2023

ZNEZ