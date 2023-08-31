Notice of Meeting – District #45 Board of Education

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE OF VOTE TO

INCREASE BASE GROWTH PERCENTAGE USED TO DETERMINE PROPERTY TAX REQUEST AUTHORITY

The Wheeler Central Public School Board of Education will meet on Monday, September 11, 2023, following the Budget Hearing at Wheeler Central High School Media Center. Among other topics to be discussed, pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 79-3405, the Board will vote on whether to increase the school district’s base growth percentage by up to seven percent (7%). A copy of the agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection in the superintendent’s office during normal business hours.

PUBLISH: August 30, 2023

