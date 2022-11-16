Notice of Meeting-Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETING

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will meet in executive session in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on November 17th, 2022, at 10:00 AM, for the purpose of discussion of personnel issues. In addition, a second follow-up executive session will be held on November 23rd, 2022, at 8:15 AM in the Commissioner Meeting Room. Executive/Closed Sessions are not open to the public. Notice is given by Antelope County Clerk.

PUBLISH: November 16, 2022

ZNEZ