Notice of Meeting-Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE

Estate of RONALD R.

WILKINSON, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of his administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska, Court on November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: October 13, 20 & 27, 2021

