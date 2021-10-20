Notice of Meeting-Antelope County Commissioners

PUBLIC NOTICE – MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Antelope County Board of Commissioners are convening a special meeting on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at 9:00 AM in the County Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse, 501 M Street, Neligh – to discuss and take action on Federal Aid County Projects – Tilden North & Orchard Northeast, and to meet with Antelope County Attorney regarding legal matters. The meeting is open to the public and will be available via ZOOM.

PUBLISH: October 20, 2021

ZNEZ