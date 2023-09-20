Notice of Hearing – Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ONE- & SIX-YEAR ROAD

PROGRAM

ANTELOPE COUNTY

Antelope County, Nebraska, will hold a public hearing in the Commissioner Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh Nebraska, on the 3rd day of October 2023, at 9:30 A.M. for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska, interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard.

LISA PAYNE, Clerk

Antelope County, Nebraska

PUBLISH: September 20, 2023

ZNEZ