NOTICE
Estate of RICHARD L.
BIERMAN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of her administration and a Formal Closing Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court, Neligh, Nebraska on December 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Petitioner
PUBLISH: November 10, 17 & 24, 2021
ZNEZ
Notice-Estate of Richard L. Bierman
NOTICE