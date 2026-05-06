NOTICE

Estate of PAMELA R. MEIS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on April 27, 2026, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR26-l4, Joseph M. Meis, whose mailing address is 83530 526 Ave., Elgin, NE 68636, and Aaron T. Meisenheimer, whose mailing address is 4962 B Street, Omaha, NE 68106, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 5, 2026 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: May 6, 13 & 20, 2026

ZNEZ