NOTICE

Estate of LORI L. SCHRADER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 30, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20- 43, David C. Schrader, whose mailing address is 52352 853 Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 7, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: January 6, 13 & 20, 2021

