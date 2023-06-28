NOTICE

Estate of JAMES T. MEYER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on June 20, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-21, Cheryl Marie Watson, whose mailing address is 380 Robert Rd., Malcolm, Nebraska 68402, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 28, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: June 28, July 5 & 12, 2023

ZNEZ