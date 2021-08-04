NOTICE

Estate of HARLAN G. HAAKE, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 19, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, CASE NO. PR21-24, Darin Scott Haake, whose mailing address is 945 Redbud Road, Harlan, Iowa 51537, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 27, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: July 28, August 4 & 11, 2021

