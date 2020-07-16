Notice-Estate of Evelyn Arehart

NOTICE

Estate of EVELYN M.

AREHART, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 9, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-26, Gary D. Arehart, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 155, Elgin, NE 68636, and Susan Ann Vanis, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 39, Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 14, 2020 or be forever barred.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicants

PUBLISH: July 15, 22 & 29, 2020

