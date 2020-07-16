NOTICE
Estate of EVELYN M.
AREHART, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on July 9, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-26, Gary D. Arehart, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 155, Elgin, NE 68636, and Susan Ann Vanis, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 39, Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 14, 2020 or be forever barred.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Applicants
PUBLISH: July 15, 22 & 29, 2020
Notice-Estate of Evelyn Arehart
NOTICE