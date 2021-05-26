The second Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball games will be played this Friday, May 28.
The games, organized by Stadium Sports and radio station KBRX, will be played at O’Neill High School.
The girls will play at 5 pm with the boys to follow. A 3-point shootout competition will be held between the girls and boys games. For complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.
North Central Nebraska all-star games are Friday
The second Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball games will be played this Friday, May 28.