It’s not over until the … awards are handed out!
The Wolfpack boys basketball team officially wrapped up the season Wednesday night with an awards presentation.
Having put together the best Wolfpack season ever, finishing 13-13, players received numerous awards and accolades from Head Coach Michael Becker. Assisting him with the handing out of awards was Ass’t. Coach Matt Koeppe.
Letter winners were:
1st year — Nick Anderson, Blake Henn, Camryn Pelster and Jordan Lindgren
2nd year — Austin Good, Paiton Hoefer, Jack Wemhoff and Layne Bullock
3rd year — Colton Wright
Earning ‘Participation’ certificates were freshmen Dylon Lueking, Myles Kittelson, Gage Thiessen and Brian Heithoff; and sophomores David Durre, Corbin Kinney and Ethan Hinkle. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.
Nine earn letters EPPJ during 2020/2021 season
