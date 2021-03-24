Nine earn letters EPPJ during 2020/2021 season

It’s not over until the … awards are handed out!

The Wolfpack boys basketball team officially wrapped up the season Wednesday night with an awards presentation.

Having put together the best Wolfpack season ever, finishing 13-13, players received numerous awards and accolades from Head Coach Michael Becker. Assisting him with the handing out of awards was Ass’t. Coach Matt Koeppe.

Letter winners were:

1st year — Nick Anderson, Blake Henn, Camryn Pelster and Jordan Lindgren

2nd year — Austin Good, Paiton Hoefer, Jack Wemhoff and Layne Bullock

3rd year — Colton Wright

Earning ‘Participation’ certificates were freshmen Dylon Lueking, Myles Kittelson, Gage Thiessen and Brian Heithoff; and sophomores David Durre, Corbin Kinney and Ethan Hinkle. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.