New volleyball coach looking forward to carrying on Wolfpack tradition

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

A new era in Wolfpack sports is about to begin.

Come August, the Wolfpack volleyball team will begin practice for the 2023 season with a new head volleyball coach.

Jordynn Luettel has taken over the helm of the program, hired earlier this year to assume head coach duties. She will replace Elizabeth Selting who, after two years in the position, will be marrying Collin Martinsen and be moving south to teach at Riverside High School.

Luettel spoke to The Elgin Review Wednesday morning. Seated on the bleachers inside the EPS gymnasium, she spoke at length about the respect she has developed for Wolfpack volleyball as a player at Battle Creek High School and later as head coach at Boone Central/Newman Grove (BCNG) where she squared off annually against EPPJ teams coached by Selting and, before her, Tina Thiele-Blecher.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review.