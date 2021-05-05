New EPPJ Dance Team Announced

The 2020-2021 Wolfpack dance team consisted of 7 members: Sophomore Taylynne Charf, Juniors Lexi Bode and Emma Mlnarik, and Seniors Kirsten Krebs, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, and Allyson Selting.

With over half of their team being seniors and leaving next year, there were plenty of positions available for students to try out. Therefore, coaches Kelli Tisthammer and Marin Schindler, teachers at St. Boniface, held auditions this past week to find out who would be part of this upcoming years Wolfpack Dance Team.

Girls who wanted to audition for the Wolfpack Dance Team signed up and were notified in a meeting about what auditions would include, including learning a dance, turns, and jumps.

And to prepare for their audition, the girls trying out met for a week to learn the routine and practice some of the turns and jumps.

As tryouts came, those who came to audition split into smaller groups to perform in front of a panel of anonymous judges. And while there were several girls hoping to join the new Wolfpack dance team, there did have to be a few cuts during the audition process.

However, our 2021-2022 Wolfpack Dance Team members have been selected. The next Wolfpack dance team will consist of freshmen Eliza Borer, Olivia Klein, Kaitey Schumacher, sophomores Brenna Martinsen and Ashlynne Charf, returning junior Taylynne Charf, and senior Kaylee Ramold and returning member Emma Mlnarik.

This year’s new dance team will meet throughout the summer to work on choreography and learn new dances for this upcoming season. Good luck to the 2021-2022 Wolfpack Dance Team!