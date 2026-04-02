Nelda Reicks, 78, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026, in Centerton, Arkansas. Born on January 22, 1948, she was raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Crooked Oak High School.

Nelda had a remarkable career in sales before retiring early to focus on her home and family. Over the years, she also worked in production and floral design. Her true passion lay in decorating, a talent that was both her hobby and gift to others. Known for her exceptional design flair, she often shared her creativity freely, leaving a lasting impression on all who experienced her work.

She is survived by her devoted husband, John Reicks of Centerton, AR; her daughter, Andrea Smith Vasquez of Moore, OK; her son, Robert Geoff Smith of Lowell, AR; stepson Shawn Ragan of Riverside, CA; and stepdaughter Jaimie Skinner and husband Jay of Idaho. Nelda also leaves behind numerous grandchildren: Kiley Vasquez and partner Kenneth Foreman; Michelle (Chelbi) Black and husband Boedy Black Jr.; R Cole Vasquez of Moore, OK; Robert Whitten Smith of Lowell, AR; Macaela and Jeff McGuire; Sakoya Skinner; Talon Skinner of Idaho; Brendan Ragan and partner Kenzie of Nevada; Caleb Ragan and Elisabeth Ragan of California. She cherished her many great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews who lovingly called her their favorite aunt. Also, brother in law Monty (Teri) Reicks and Dennis Reicks.

Preceding Nelda in death were her parents, Raymond and Jewel Watkins; siblings Billy Watkins, Eddie Watkins, and Linda Sweet; nephew Joe Lynn Stevens; and first husband Robt Gene Smith. Also, mother and father in-law Al & Helen Reicks; Chuck Reicks and Doug Reicks

A woman of deep faith, Nelda was raised Freewill Baptist before becoming Catholic upon marrying John. She loved decorating, fashion, animals, cinema, and swimming. Her laughter and wit brought joy to all who knew her.

Celebration of Life details to be posted soon, service will be held in the South Oklahoma City metro area.

May her memory bring comfort to all who loved her.

Condolences can be sent to John Reicks, 3341 Oak Tree Drive, Centerton, Arkansas 72719.