NCDHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be at Neligh fairgrounds Thursday

NCDHD’s COVID-19 Vaccination efforts are shifting to include anyone 50 years and older that reside in Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Rock, and Pierce counties. NCDHD strongly encourages people of all ages interested in vaccine to get on the statewide vaccine registry at https://vaccinate.ne.gov. Additionally, a link to the registry can also be found on the ncdhd.ne.gov home page as well as a COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Form. If able, please print and complete the consent form prior to arriving to a clinic for a vaccination appointment.

In an effort to kick start vaccinations for 50–64-year-olds, NCDHD will accept walk-in appointments at the below clinics. To qualify, you must live in the NCDHD area and be 50 or older. If able to do so, please complete a consent form prior to arrival at a clinic.

• Antelope County Fair Grounds Neligh- Thursday, March 18th 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Moving forward, NCDHD will begin scheduling anyone 50 years and older at clinics across the district. This includes anyone born in 1971 or earlier. Patrons on the registry that qualify for vaccine can expect an email from dhhs.no-reply_vras5@nebraska.gov that allows them to book an appointment. Please mark this address to your safe sender list. Remaining critical infrastructure groups will continue to be vaccinated through in progress scheduling efforts. Walk up opportunities will not be available at all clinics due to limited doses. The best way to get vaccinated is to sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov.