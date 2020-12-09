N-V gals upset Wolfpack

ELGIN — Victory slipped through the fingers of a young Wolfpack squad Friday night as Niobrara-Verdigre edged EPPJ 56 to 53.

After a 17-0 run gave the Wolfpack a 53 to 41 lead with 2:30 left to play, the Lady Cougars charged back to score the game’s last 15 points to win the game.

Turnovers proved costly in the game’s final moments as the Lady Cougars turned four miscues into eight points in 34 seconds to pull within six points, 53 to 47. Then the Cougars’ freshman Josilyn Miller scored six of her 20 points in the final 70 seconds to claim the victory.

EPPJ had a chance to tie the score in the game’s final seconds following a steal by senior Kirsten Krebs. However, a desperation trey attempt missed the mark as the game clock expired.

"In the fourth quarter we came out with some great intensity and built a good lead," Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. "We just need to learn how to finish games down the stretch. We kind of let out guard down for a bit and the nerves got the best of us."