More than 100 signed up to attend EHS alumni event

Anticipation continues to grow for the return of Elgin High School alumni later this month.

Organizer Laurie Waterbury told The Elgin Review Monday interest in the alumni celebration (150 years as a district and the 100-year-old high school building) continues to grow. “We have more than 100 people …so far… planning to tour and enjoy a meal at the gym with us on Saturday, May 25,” she said.

“We are extending our reservation deadline for the meal to May 15. We just need to know who is coming for a food count.” A free will donation will be taken for the food, expenses and senior scholarships.

Here’s the timeline for the celebration:

4:00-7:00 Tours of the School

5:00-7:00 Beef Sandwich, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Dessert, Tea and Water

6:00-12:00 Social Time with Music at the KC Hall (bar will be open)

Please note – silent auction items will be available for bids at the KC Hall. Funds will go towards scholarships for graduating seniors from EHS.

Among the items collected so far are 2 NASCAR tickets for 2025; a NASCAR gift package; a Badboy leaf blower; a Badboy weed eater, a day of fishing for two at Lake McConaughy, Elgin Eagle Gift Basket, a Wisconsin Basket, a small Elgin Eagle Quilt, some plaques from the late 80’s and early 90’s. More items will be added in the next week or two.

To reserve a meal, alumni and spouses/significant others can call Laurie Waterbury @ 402-843-8463 or Karin Kinney @ 402-843-6526. They can also message Laurie on the Alumni Facebook Page (Elgin Public Schools Alumni) or email her at epsalumni@elgineagles.org. They can also find updated news about alumni on the page.