Moone found guilty of six felony counts last week

A 44-year-old man currently incarcerated in the Pierce County Jail was found guilty, Aug. 21, of six felony counts in Antelope County District Court.

A jury of three women and nine men found deliberated for less than an hour before returning the verdict on Suni Rain Moone, which includes four counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

He will be sentenced Oct. 29 by the Honorable James Kube.

The trial for Moone, formerly known as Jeshua Divis, began Aug. 18. Moone faced four charges filed by Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith, including two counts of burglary from an August 2024 break-in at two storage units in northern Antelope County.

In March, Smith charged Moone with another count of burglary, claiming the defendant broke into a storage facility on another property, in addition to a fourth charge, felony theft, when Moone allegedly stole a 2007 GMC Yukon Denali in August 2024.

In May, Smith added another charge against Moone, for theft and burglary at a rural Orchard property, including tools and a tool box worth between $1,500 and $4,999.

Testimony during the trial included individuals who had items stolen from storage units and sheds in Antelope County, including a red 2000 Ford Mustang and a 2007 GMC Yukon Denali that was for sale.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Tyler Mann, who performed a forensic download of Moone’s cellphone, several photos, videos and text messages were recovered that incriminate Moone.

During Tuesday’s court session, jurors viewed an Aug. 24, 2024 video recorded from Moone’s phone, showing him looking around inside the Mustang, in addition to a second video Moone recorded of himself driving the Mustang.

According to Mann, Moone sent a text message to an associate outlining how to haul the Mustang on a trailer towed by a Yukon Denali.

Text messages also included information about two four wheelers which would need to be loaded on the trailer.

Mann testified that he found an Aug. 24 picture on Moone’s phone of tools at a storage unit in Snyder. Many items in the photo were the same reported missing by the owners.

