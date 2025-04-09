Minnesota man sentenced

A 34-year-old Minneapolis man appeared for sentencing on two amended charges during an April 2 Antelope County Court session.

Judge Donna Taylor ordered Tyler B. Hosp to pay $1,000, for each count of attempt of a Class IV felony, a Class I misdemeanor.

Hosp agreed to have his bond exonerated and applied to payment of the fines. He agreed to pay an additional $250 that day.

Taylor set a show cause hearing for May 7, if fines are not paid by that time.

On Sept. 3, Nebraska State Patrol officer Hartley initiated a traffic stop for speeding. Once contact was made with the driver, Hartley detected marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver indicated she and Hosp smoked a marijuana cigarette in Colorado and other marijuana edibles were inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of several dispensary containers of marijuana edibles, marijuana cigarettes and THC wax.

Inside a backpack and luggage bag, other products, including Psilocybin-based products and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, a Schedule 2 drug, were located.

Both occupants of the vehicle confirmed the backpack and luggage belonged to Hosp.