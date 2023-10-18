Meeting of the School District #18 Board of Education on October 11, 2023

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

October 11, 2023 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle and Steve Busteed were absent. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

Todd Heithoff motioned to approve to excuse of Steve Busteed and Luke Hinkle. Eric seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Regular Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Total Board Bills: $105,837.64

Payroll: $238,437.43

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $344,275.07

President Welding opened the hearing at 7:35 p.m. for the Internet and Computer use Policy #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:40 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, the Americanism Committee met and gave an update that they will have their public hearing in March.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff shared the multicultural report. Also reported on school activities and the upcoming calendar.

In the Superintendent report, Mr. Brockhaus reported there will be an Infrastructure Grant that will be available in January through the NDE. Mr. Brockhaus also updated that negotiations for superintendent begin during the month of October and teacher negotiations take place beginning November 1st.

Eric Beckman motioned, Ron Bode seconded to approve the second reading of recommended NASB Policy 505.03 Suspension and Expulsion of Students; Policy 604.15 Information Relating to Dyslexia; Policy 604.16 Use of Artificial Intelligence in the School; Policy 605.02 Alternative Education Program; Policy 607.09 Service Animals and Therapy Dogs; Policy 612.01 Free Appropriate Public Education; Policy 612.02 Full Educational Opportunity Goal; Policy 612.03 ChildFind; Policy 612.04 Evaluation Procedures; Policy 612.05 Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan; Policy 612.06 Transition of Children from Part C to Preschool Programs; Policy 612.07 Participation in State and District Wide Assessments; Policy 612.08 Least Restrictive Environment; Policy 612.09 Children in Nonpublic Schools; Policy 612.10 Procedural Safeguards; Policy 612.11 Transportation; Policy 612.12 Personnel Qualifications; Policy 612.13 Confidentiality of Personally Identifiable Information; Policy 612.14 Suspension and Expulsion Rates; Policy 612.15 Access to Instructional Materials; Policy 612.16 Over-Identification and Disproportionality; Policy 612.17 Prohibition on Mandatory Medication; Policy 612.18 Appointment of Surrogates; Policy 612.19 Consent for Early Intervention Services; Policy 612.20 Disciplinary Removal of Children with Disabilities. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, and Beckman seconded to approve Elgin Education Association as the bargaining agent for the 2025-2026 school year. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the teaching contract for Ms. Hailey Buss for the second semester. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Heithoff second to approve the Wolfpack sports coop for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Bode second to approve the disposal of the surplus of lunch trays. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the possibility of shot clocks for basketball was discussed.

The next regular board meeting will be on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM at the EPS Board Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Bode and second by Beckman. Vote 4-0, the motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 18, 2023

