Mary C. Dozler, 80

Mary Catherine Dozler, daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Schaecher) Thiem, was born on October 29, 1942, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s in Petersburg, NE.

Mary attended school at St. John’s in Petersburg, NE and graduated with the class of 1960.

On August 22, 1961, Mary was united in marriage to Denis L. Dozler at St. John’s in Petersburg, NE. From this union Mary was blessed with four children.

The couple lived in Petersburg for ten years before moving to a farm west of Elgin in 1971. There Mary was a homemaker taking care of the children and helping Denis on the farm. The couple farmed for over 40 years before retiring in 2012 and moving to Albion.

Mary was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion at her passing. She was also a part of the Christian Mothers.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening and always lending a helping hand to others.

Mary is survived by her husband of over 60 years: Denis L. Dozler of Albion, NE; four children: Kathleen (Steve) Beckman of Petersburg, NE; Richard (fiancé Mary Labadie) Dozler of Seward, NE; Joan (Brad) Swerczek of Humphrey, NE; Karen (Dan) Wieneke of Elgin, NE; six granddaughters: Jessica (Ross) Korth of Lindsay, NE; Stephany (Shane) Smith of Omaha, NE; Jenny (Jake) Olson of Hartington, NE; Logan (fiancé Cody Vogt) Behnk of Herrick, SD; Madison Swerczek of Humphrey, NE; Morgan Bates of Norfolk, NE; three grandsons: Dustin (fiancé Melaina Kroft) Dozler of Omaha, NE; Spencer Swerczek of Quantico, VA; Bryce Paulson of Albion, NE; three step-grandsons: Dylan (Connie) Wieneke of Atkinson, NE; Logan Wieneke of Stewart, NE; Carson Wieneke of Atkinson, NE; seven great-grandchildren; sister: Lucy Morgan of Albion, NE; two brothers: Dick (Jeanette) Thiem of Ashland, NE; Tom (Pat) Thiem of Ft. Calhoun, NE; two sisters-in-law: Diane Thiem of Ann Arbor, MI; Kathy Thiem of Johnston, IA; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Gertie Thiem; three brothers: James Thiem, Bob Thiem and Bill Thiem.