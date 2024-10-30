Mark the calendar for ‘Shop the North Pole’

An annual event which attracts individuals from near and far is Elgin’s own ‘Shop The North Pole.’

This year the event will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 15-16.

Vendors will be set up at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall, the Elgin Community Center and, on Saturday only, Mikon Woodshed( the old downtown hotel).

According to organizer Kimberly Young, Friday hours will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Among the items to be featured at the event are candles, jewelry, honey, produce, saddlery and tack, boutiques, crafts.

A list of vendors will be advertised in next week’s newspaper.