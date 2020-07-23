Marjorie M. Kloepper, 93, of Elgin passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Lincoln, NE.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin, with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, with no family present. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Marjorie Mae Kloepper was born April 22, 1927 to William and Elsie (Short) Arehart at Elgin.

Marjorie attended District #55, Elgin High School and Wayne State College. She taught school for six years before her marriage to Ivan Kloepper on January 24, 1951 at West Point, NE.

To this union, four children were born: twins Janice and Jeanne, Randall and Sandra. She was later employed at Antelope Memorial Hospital in housekeeping.

The couple lived, farmed and raised livestock south of Oakdale, and later north-west of Elgin. Marjorie was a member of the United Methodist Church, and the Elgin American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her cats.

She is survived by three children: Janice (Barry) Bruckner of Norfolk, NE; Jeanne (James) Patrick of Norfolk, NE; Sandra (Robert) White of Lincoln, NE; three grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Ray, William VanDusen and Morgan White; three step-grandchildren: Kelly, Scott and Brandon (Jennifer) Bruckner; two great-grandchildren: Cole and Nickolas Ray; 6 step-great-grandchildren: Shaelyn, Ashley, Allison, Jack, Jacob and Ava Bruckner; one sister Betty Moser of Elgin; one brother William Arehart of McAllen, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special friends Calvin and Pam Heithoff.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ivan; son Randall; two sisters Dorothy Anderson andIrene Lamer and one brother Wilfrd “red” Aerhart.