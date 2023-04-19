Marie M. Cheatum, 62

Marie M. Cheatum, 95, of Omaha, NE., and formerly of Elgin, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday morning 10:30 a.m. until service time, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church or to Marie’s family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Marie Matilda Cheatum, daughter of John and Regina (Herlitizus) Velder, was born on July 7, 1927, at Raeville, NE.

She attended Neligh High School and graduated with the class of 1946.

On May 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Donald Max Cheatum at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The two made their home in Elgin where they raised their six children. Marie worked as a clerk at the Coop before becoming a cook at Antelope County Country Club.

Marie was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. She had a strong faith in God that ran deep.

She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved her family and lived for visits from family and friends, along with family gatherings.

Marie was known for being an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed hosting and ensuring no one left the table hungry.

Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening, fishing, bowling, along with playing cards and Yahtzee.

Marie is survived by her five daughters: Sandee (Bill) Foster of Bella Vista, AR; Donna (John) Beane of Omaha, NE; Debbie (Lucky) Cook of Aberdeen, NC; Mary (Bryon) Forney of David City, NE; Janice (Dan) Miller of Springfield, NE; one son: Butch (Jan) Cheatum of Long Pine, NE; sister: Judy Asmussen of Greeley, CO; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Don in 2001; grandson: Matthew Cameron; along with 10 siblings.