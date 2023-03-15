Marcia Sue Redler, 56, of Milford, NE, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (today), at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Fr. Joseph Sund officiating. Visitation was held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Inurnment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery at a later date.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Marcia Sue Redler, daughter of Phillip “Pete” and Mildred (Hupp) Pelster was born May 28, 1966 at Neligh. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. She started kindergarten in a one-room schoolhouse in Wheeler County and attended two years at Wheeler Central before attending St. Boniface Elementary School and Pope John High School, graduating with the class of 1984.

On September 27, 1986 Marcia was united in marriage to Robert Redler at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple lived in Lincoln, NE until moving to Milford in 1997. Marcia worked as an Administrative Assistant at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Harding and Schultz law firm on and off from 1985-2011 and Southeast Community College from 2011-2023.

Marcia loved watching wrestling. She was involved with club wrestling, along with her children’s academic and sports activities. Marcia enjoyed traveling (especially to the ocean), drinking margaritas, hanging out with her friends, and visiting her children in Denver, CO and Houston, TX. She took great pride in caring for her flowers and worked hard to make sure the front of their home looked beautiful year round.

Marcia is survived by her husband Bob of Milford; daughter Whitney Redler Snyder (Cody Snyder) of Denver, CO; son Jordan (Shi) Redler of Houston, TX; granddaughter Clara Redler of Houston, TX; six sisters: Joann Penne of Oakdale; Bonnie (Gary) Dinslage of Elgin: Phyllis (Dennis) Cleveland of Plainview; Jeannette (Dave) Henn of Elgin; Jeanine (Kurt) Saner of Dunning, NE; Ginni (Bill) Fangman of Raeville; two brothers: Bob (Janice) Pelster of Bartlett; Denny (Judy) Pelster of Burwell; brother-in-law Don Bauer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Mildred Pelster, sister Dodi Bauer, great-nephew Kayson Lauridsen, and brother-in-law Jim Penne.