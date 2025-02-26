March ’tis the season’ for fish fry

March in Nebraska means, among many things, a local fish fry.

That will again be the case in and around Elgin.

The Elgin Knights of Columbus will hold their first fish fry of the season on Friday, March 7, at the KC Hall. Fish and all the fixins will be served from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Take out meals are available.

At Petersburg Friday night fish frys will be held til Good Friday at the Petersburg Legion Hall.

Also, there will be a fish fry at Oakdale on Friday, March 7. Serving time will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department, proceeds from the event will go to the fire department. Take out meals are available.

And, later in March, the St. John’s Church Rural Clearwater will hold their annual fish fry on Friday, March 21. Called by many “the best fish fry in the country” serving will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.