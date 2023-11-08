Make room in the trophy case

What began in August concluded in November.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s varsity volleyball team completed their season Saturday afternoon, earning their 28th victory of the season, winning the third place trophy at the Class D1 State Volleyball Tournament.

Fans, some with blood ties to the players wearing the school colors, cheered loudly when the volleyball hit the floor for the final point in a victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic based in West Point.

Having lost in the semi-final one day earlier, the Wolfpack’s celebration on the court Saturday capped a season where the team produced more victories than any other Wolfpack team in the history of the coop between Elgin Public and Pope John schools.

The scene after the match, in the lobby outside the gymnasium, was a continuation of the celebration which took place on the court. Each player held the trophy, joined by family members for photos.

Players, some overcome with emotion, received congratulations from seemingly everyone.

For Coach Jordynn Luettel, it was validation of a decision she had made months earlier when, finding out about the head coach opening, she saw an opportunity and went for it.

“I went to call my dad after our first open gym and I said we’ve got some talent here,” she said about what she saw before the start of the season. “(Today) We had to bring everything we had.”

For more, including players’ reactions, see this week’s Elgin Review.