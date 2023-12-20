Madison Holiday Basketball Tournament Pairings Set

Both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams will be playing a holiday tournament again this season.

The Madison Holiday Tournament will be December 28-29.

In the girls division, EPPJ will face Riverside at 11 a.m. on December 28. The Madison vs. Lyons-Decatur game will follow at 2 p.m. Winners of those games will advance to the championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. The third place game will be played at 11 a.m.

The boys division will have EPPJ square off Thursday against Riverside at 12:30 p.m. est. Afterwards, Madison will take on Lyons-Decatur. Winners of those games will advance to the championship game on Friday at 3:45 p.m. est. The third place game will be played at 12:30 p.m. est.