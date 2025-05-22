Lucille M. Kuhlman, 87 of Petersburg, NE passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE, with Rev. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Lucille Marie (Borer) Kuhlman, daughter of Philip and Bertha (Beierman) Borer, was born May 9, 1938 in Albion NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St John the Baptist Church and graduated from St. John’s Catholic school in 1955.

She was united in marriage to Bernard Kuhlman on October 16, 1956 at St John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. The couple lived west of Raeville before moving to the family farm, where they lived until they retired.

After that, they moved to Petersburg. Lucille was a Faith filled woman who was active with the Christian Mothers and Cursillo Retreats. She was accomplished at playing the piano and organ, providing music at countless church services for many years. She enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting in her spare time

She is survived by eight children, Paul (Brenda) Kuhlman, Petersburg, NE, Judy (Craig) Meis, Austin, TX. Jolene (Kenny) Capler, Osceola, NE. Janice (Joe) Mitchell, Omaha, NE. Duane (Amy) Kuhlman, Petersburg, NE. Joan VanErt & (Mark Jacobs) Loveland, Colorado, Dan Kuhlman, Petersburg, NE. Gerry (Christine) Kuhlman, Omaha, NE. She has 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, one brother Harold Borer, Omaha, NE; four sisters-in-law: Mary Ann (Norm) Mack, Mesa, AZ; Pat Stehley (Doug) Lincoln, NE; MaryAnn Borer, Albion, NE; Susie Borer, Petersburg, NE; along with nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, daughter Julie, parents Philip and Bertha Borer, seven brothers, three sisters, five in-laws, and one great-granddaughter Cecilia Capler.