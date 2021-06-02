Loy gives 2021 Memorial Day Address

Men and women who, for you and me, died in service to their country so that we might be free were honored here, across the county, state and nation Monday.

Memorial Day 2021 marked the latest example of returning to a more ‘normal’ life following the COVID pandemic.

As they have in the past, families and friends of the fallen stood among granite stones with their loved ones names inscribed, to pause and remember the sacrifice they made so we might be free. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.