Lois Rose Kumm, 87

Funeral services for Lois Rose Kumm, age 87, of Brunswick were held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 6th at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiating the service was Pastor Scott Kirchoff. Interment followed at the Brunswick Cemetery.

Visitation was be held from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, July 5th at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Lois passed away July 2, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Rose Kumm was born July 6, 1935 in Brunswick to Lovern & Helen Snodgrass. She was baptized on July 26, 1945 at the Plainview Country Club by Rev. A.W. Marts and was confirmed on March 25, 1956 by Pastor Marcus Gerike at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osmond, NE.

Lois attended school at Brunswick Public School and graduated in 1952. She married John J. Kumm on March 15, 1955 by Pastor Easterday at the Community Church in Brunswick.

Lois & John were blessed with two children, Janelle Gilpin & Randy Kumm of Brunswick.

Survivors include her husband, John Kumm; daughter Janelle Gilpin of Norfolk and her children Kristy (Eric) Matson of Smithville, MO, Kim (Justin) Bruha of Plainview, NE, & Brian (Chenae) Gilpin of Heartford, S.D.; Son Randall (Lorri) Kumm of Brunswick and their children Sarah (Phil) Rasmussen of Wahoo, NE and Amanda (Brauk) Thomas of Yutan, NE; great-grandchildren: Noah & Kaitlin Matson; Brodi, Brayden, Brysen & Breanna Bruha; ChayLee & Leim Gilpin; Taylin and Cooper Rasmussen; and Ryland Thomas. Also surviving her are brothers and sisters-in-laws Gerald & Hazel Kumm and Dale & Verona Howard.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Lovern & Helen Snodgrass and a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin & Janice Koehler.