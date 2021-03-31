Local winners announced for Americanism essay contest

Winners have been announced for the 2021 Americanism Essay sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit #229. The contest was open to students at Elgin Public and Pope John Central Catholic high schools.

Organizer Verona Henn said there were 62 participants from Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII schools. “All the entries were well done, which made it very difficult to select the winners,” she said.

The essay title for this year’s contest was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?” The essay that placed first in each of the classes was forwarded to the Department of Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Chairman for state judging. If selected as a winner there, it will be forwarded to the National Americanism judging.

Winners were:

Class III: 7th & 8th grade (instructors Kerri Drueke (EPS) and Peggy Payne (PJ)

1st — Eliza Borer PJ

2nd — Kaitey Schumacher PJ

3rd — Olivia Klein PJ

Honorable Mention: Sara Bode EPS and Darby Carstens; PJ: Kellan Hoefer PJ and Julianna McNally PJ

Class IV: 9th & 10th grade (instructors Stacy Shumake-Henn (EPS) and Peggy Payne (PJ)

1st — Paiton Hoefer PJ

2nd — Sharon Bartak PJ

3rd — Corbin Kinney EPS

Honorable Mention: Carter Beckman PJ; Ethan Hinkle EPS, Myles Kittelson EPS and Dylon Lueking EPS

Class V: 11th & 12th grade (instructor Stacy Shumake-Henn (EPS)

1st — Trinity Graham EPS

2nd — Kali Dworak EPS

3rd — Jordan Lindgren EPS

Honorable Mention: Theanna Dunn EPS and Colton Wright EPS. To read the winning essays turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.