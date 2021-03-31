Winners have been announced for the 2021 Americanism Essay sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit #229. The contest was open to students at Elgin Public and Pope John Central Catholic high schools.
Organizer Verona Henn said there were 62 participants from Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII schools. “All the entries were well done, which made it very difficult to select the winners,” she said.
The essay title for this year’s contest was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?” The essay that placed first in each of the classes was forwarded to the Department of Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Chairman for state judging. If selected as a winner there, it will be forwarded to the National Americanism judging.
Winners were:
Class III: 7th & 8th grade (instructors Kerri Drueke (EPS) and Peggy Payne (PJ)
1st — Eliza Borer PJ
2nd — Kaitey Schumacher PJ
3rd — Olivia Klein PJ
Honorable Mention: Sara Bode EPS and Darby Carstens; PJ: Kellan Hoefer PJ and Julianna McNally PJ
Class IV: 9th & 10th grade (instructors Stacy Shumake-Henn (EPS) and Peggy Payne (PJ)
1st — Paiton Hoefer PJ
2nd — Sharon Bartak PJ
3rd — Corbin Kinney EPS
Honorable Mention: Carter Beckman PJ; Ethan Hinkle EPS, Myles Kittelson EPS and Dylon Lueking EPS
Class V: 11th & 12th grade (instructor Stacy Shumake-Henn (EPS)
1st — Trinity Graham EPS
2nd — Kali Dworak EPS
3rd — Jordan Lindgren EPS
Honorable Mention: Theanna Dunn EPS and Colton Wright EPS. To read the winning essays turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.
Local winners announced for Americanism essay contest
Winners have been announced for the 2021 Americanism Essay sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit #229. The contest was open to students at Elgin Public and Pope John Central Catholic high schools.