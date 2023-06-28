Local students selected for UNL’s Dean’s List

More than 6,400 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college. Local students earning recognition were:

Elgin — Olivia McEwen, post-baccalaureate, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Skylar R. Reestman, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Grace Anne Rittscher, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); and Allyson Wemhoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Petersburg — Harlie Bode, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.

Ewing — Rachel Ann Dierks, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Katie Hawk, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; and Sidney Stallbaum, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Neligh — Allie Rebecka Dahl, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; and Austin Davis Rice, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Clearwater — Kierra Lynne Bearinger, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jacob Behnk, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Lauren Behnk, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and Spanish; and Kaleb Levi Pofahl, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.