LIncoln Journal Star lauds six players for basketball honors

Six Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack varsity basketball players received statewide recognition for their play this season.

The Lincoln Journal-Star recently announced their high school all-state basketball teams and honorable mention.

Four members of the Wolfpack girls team earned honorable mention in Class D1.

They were seniors Kirsten Krebs and Allyson Selting and freshmen Keyera Eisenhauer and Ashlynne Charf.

The foursome helped lead the Wolfpack to an 18-7 record this year.

Two members of the varsity boys team earned honorable mention in Class D2.

They were junior Colton Wright and sophomore Paiton Hoefer.

They were instrumental in the Wolfpack posting a 13-13 record during the past season.