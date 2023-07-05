Leon W. Whitney, 53

Graveside Service for Leon W. Whitney Age 53 of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

Leon passed away June 27, 2023.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

Leon Walter Whitney was born on February 16, 1970 at Annapolis, Maryland to Bill Whitney and Lorraine (Robertson) Berry.

He grew up in Neligh and attended Neligh-Oakdale High School. He was united in marriage to Kimberly (Cornett) in 1988 in Neligh. He worked at Niewohners Feedlot for most of his life. He enjoyed being a mechanic, golfing, grilling, and hunting as well as spending time with his children and his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Whitney of Neligh, NE. His son, Colton and wife Justine Whitney and their daughters, Lillian, Chloe, and Penelope of Elgin, NE and daughter, Tessa Jo Whitney of Neligh, NE and friend Shane Hammock; Joni Jo Deters of Centralia, KS and her family. Mother, Lorraine Berry of Minatare, NE. Parents-in-law, Donn and Cheri Cornett and sister-in-law, Tami Schrader and her family.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Courtney Lynn Whitney.