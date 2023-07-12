League champions are all smiles

The Elgin Eliminators were all smiles, donning medals after winning the league championship Saturday in O’Neill. The team went 4-0 in the tournament, beating Summerland in the championship game. Pictured are (Front row, l-r): Rylee Rokahr, Evelyn Johnson, Gentry Zwingman, Emma Horstman, Anna Dworak and Coach Jill McNally. Back row: Coach Jeslynn Beckman, Macy Rokahr, Sydney Niewohner, Kinley Miller, Kinley Drueke, Emmy Tillema, Chloe Kielty, Lillian Moser and Coach Dennis Murray. Not pictured: Sara Hemenway. Photo submitted