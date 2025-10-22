LCC Bears sweep Wolfpack gals

LAUREL — Elgin Public-Pope John dropped their fourth match in a row Thursday night, falling to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in three sets, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-14.

The Bears seized momentum from the start and the Wolfpack were unable to keep pace in the match.

The Bears, extending their record to 25-3 on the season, were dominant on their home floor where they’ve lost only one time all season.

The Wolfpack had no answer for the Bears’ front row tandem of Rena Rasmussen and Kaida Eriksen, both juniors, who had success attacking the Wolfpack.

For the Wolfpack, junior Braelyn Martinsen led hitters with nine kills. Freshman Sophia Burke came off the bench to provide two ace serves.

Senior Kayton Zwingman was a bright spot for the Wolfpack. In addition to five kills, she had a team-high three solo blocks.

The Wolfpack had just 18 set assists in the match.

Senior Camry Kittelson had 11 and Elizabeth Moser added five.

The Wolfpack had 39 digs in the match to go along with 29 dig errors which proved costly. Gentry Zwingman led the team in digs with 15. She also led the team in serve receive with 33, the only player in double figures.

The Bears were led by Rasmussen with 13 kills, Tyler Recob had 11. They had 11 ace serves, led by Boston Brown with three.

