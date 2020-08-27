LaVern Nissen, 96

LaVern W. Nissen, 96, of Petersburg, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with Fr. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment followed at the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective was followed. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

LaVern was born April 14, 1924 to Willie and Mary (Salber) Nissen near Elgin. He attended rural schools in Antelope County and graduated from Elgin High School in 1942. After graduation, LaVern worked in farming until being drafted into the Army on September 28, 1944. LaVern had 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Walters in Mineral Falls, TX. Following basic training he was shipped to the Philippine Islands where he saw combat in WW II. LaVern was later shipped to Yokohama Japan for police duty until being honorably discharged on November 26, 1946. LaVern was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, WW II Victory Medal, and the Army of Occupation Medal. After his discharge LaVern returned to Albion and started farming with his father and brother.

On May 27, 1952, he married Arlene Borer at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. They made their home on a farm east of Albion in the Bradish area for 25 years where their five children were born. LaVern retired from farming in 1977 and moved into Albion where LaVern worked for Taylor Oil Co until 1982. In 1982 LaVern and Arlene moved to Petersburg where LaVern semi-retired and did seasonal farm work as needed and later was a volunteer at the senior center, delivering meals and serving on the senior center board.

LaVern was an active member of the Petersburg American Legion and St John the Baptist Catholic Church. LaVern enjoyed spending time with his family, putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching sports of all kinds.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Arlene of Petersburg; children: Tim (friend Sue) of Polk City, IA; Dan (Connie) Nissen of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law: Marty Nissen of Garland, NE; Larry (Randi) Nissen of Milford, NE; Marilu (Tim) Fichtner of Milford, NE; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Belgum of Albion; brother-in-law: Bill (Martie) Borer of Norfolk, sister-in-law: Donna Borer of Grand Island, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ron Nissen; granddaughter: Jayna Nissen; his parents; siblings: Marjorie (Eugene) Von Bonn; Gerald (Marilyn) Nissen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: LeRoy Belgum; Mary (Warren) Ewing; Marjorie (Gradon) Whitten; Ray Borer; Norbert (Marilyn) Borer; Vernon (Eleanor) Borer; and Jim Borer.