Lady Pirates fall to EPPJ

PLAINVIEW — The Wolfpack’s pressure defense wore down Plainview Friday night as EPPJ claimed a 50 to 44 victory.

A quick start, gaining a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter, helped the Wolfpack hold off a determined Plainview team. Over the final three quarters, Plainview matched the Wolfpack point for point.

Leading 36 to 30 to start the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack built the lead up to 10 points. Seniors Ally Selting and Kirsten Krebs had two points each as did Ashlynne Charf, giving the Wolfpack a 42 to 32 lead.

The Pirates then went on a 10-0 run to tie the score at 42-all.