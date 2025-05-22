Kurpgeweit, Zwingman headed to State!

PLAINVIEW — Elgin Public-Pope John qualified two athletes for the NSAA State Track & Field Championships to be held later this week in Omaha.

Competing at the D4 District meet hosted by Plainview High School, Mady Kurpgeweit qualified for state in the high jump while teammate Kayton Zwingman earned a trip to Omaha in the 300 meter hurdles.

Kurpgeweit turned in a personal best performance and tied a Wolfpack record by clearing 4’11”. She finished second in the event.

Zwingman was added to the state tournament field in the 300 meter hurdles as her time was one of the best across the state from competitors who did not earn automatic berths.

On the boys side, EPPJ’s weightmen led the way. Max Henn finished fourth and Trey Rittscher sixth in the shot put while Jarek Erickson took fifth in the discus.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.