Knights preparing to resume fish fries, three planned

The Lenten season is right around the corner, and typically that means the return of the delicious fish fries to the area. After meeting to discuss the effects of Covid restrictions and its lingering uncertainties on the K.C. Hall, members of the Elgin Knights of Columbus decided to proceed with the annual tradition.

Bob Schiltmeyer, one of the committee members involved in organizing the fish fry, recently took the time to share with me details about the event. He began, “Before any planning could begin, we first had to decide whether to proceed with the event. We have been unsure what to do because we have been locked down. We need to help keep the K.C. doors open. The heat, electric, and insurance bills keep coming. Without any events held at the hall this past year due to COVID, this is much needed.”

The first scheduled fish fry at the Elgin K.C. Hall will be held on Fat Tuesday, February 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., with all meals being served as take out, he said.

The fish fry will be the first of three scheduled to take place at the K.C. hall. The other K.C. Hall fry dates to mark on your calendar are February 26 and March 26. Explaining the schedule further, he said, “Other weekend activities and events such as the Elgin High, Pope John Junior/Senior Prom and the St. John’s Annual Fish Fry are a few reasons the dates are spread out. We always step aside for the St. John’s Fish Fry, and it is to be held on March 19.”

The kickoff fish fry’s planned menu is breaded fish, mac and cheese, and green beans. Bob added, “With all meals being take out, it will be a one size meal for all. We are basically cloning the bazaar and hope to have everyone in and out in no time, at least until we can have things back to normal. In the years past, 325 meals served would be considered a steady number, so to keep things moving, we decided to change our menu slightly and not include baked fish as an option.”

Another small change made to the event is a slight increase in the price per meal. The cost for each take out meal has been set at $12.50. He shared, “Profit margins are small with these events, so we decided to raise the rates slightly to help offset the costs and increase the profit.”

Despite these small changes, the need for local support remains. Therefore, not only will a convenient and tasty meal be once again offered to mark the start of the Lenten season at the Elgin KC Hall, but it will also help the local organization, which has in many ways helped others begin the recovery process from a year in shut down.

In his final thoughts, Bob concluded, “I hope everyone comes out and supports it. I look forward to a good turn-out. I hope for good weather and that everyone can adapt for the moment.”