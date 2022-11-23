Knights make donations to food pantry

The Elgin Knights of Columbus Council 2411 and Neligh Knights of Columbus Council 7550 made check and coat presentations to the Antelope County Food Pantry last week. Each council donated $1,000 for a total of $2,000 to the pantry as part of their Food for Families program. The two combined to purchase 48 coats from Supreme through their Coats for Kids program which will be distributed throughout the country for kids needing the outerwear. According to Elgin KC member Gary Hoefer, the coats are available in all sizes for boys and girls. If you or someone you know has a need, he recommends that you contact the food pantry. The money donations and purchase of coats is made possible by the public’s support of their fundraisers throughout the year such as Elgin’s fish fries.