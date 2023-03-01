Knights Fish Fry to be held Friday night

Many members of the Elgin Chapter of Knights of Columbus will be busy in the kitchen at the KC Hall Friday night, March 3.

Long known as one of the best fish frys in the area, it will begin at 5 p.m. and run til 8 p.m.

On the menu will be breaded and unbreaded fish along with macaroni & cheese, baked potato, salads and desserts. Attendees can either dine in or get take out.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages six to 12.

The bar will be open for attendees who want extra beverages.

This is the first of two fish frys this year. The second one will be held on Friday, March 31. sponsored by the Men’s Charitable Corporation.