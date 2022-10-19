JVs,’C”team in action last week

Playing last week, the EPPJ JV volleyball team dropped a three-set match to Pierce 25-20, 19-25 and 9-15. Statistical leaders were:

Serve receive — Keyera Eisenhauer 3, Callie Heithoff 4, Camry Kittelson 8, Jazmine McNally 2, Brooklyn Meis 5, Haley Parks 2, Kaitey Schumacher 8, Abriel VonBonn 3, Kayton Zwingman 2.

Digs — Eisenhauer 2, Heithoff 6, Kittelson 3, McNally 7, Meis 6, Parks 1, Schumacher 13, VonBonn 1, Zwingman 6.

Solo blocks — Natalie Burenheide 1.

Ace serves — Heithoff 1, Meis 1, Parks 1.

Set assists — Heithoff 5, Schumacher 1

Kills — Burenheide 1, Eisenhauer 3, Kittelson 1, Meis 2, Zwingman 4.

Also that night, EPPJ fell to Battle Creek 18-25, 25-22 and 12-15. Stat leaders were:

Serve receive — Eisenhauer 6, Heithoff 5, Kittelson 6, McNally 1, Meis 6, Parks 2, Schumacher 15, VonBonn 1, Zwingman 4.

Digs — Burenheide 3, Eisenhauer 6, Heithoff 9, Kittelson 5, McNally 4, Meis 8, Parks 7, Schumacher 5, VonBonn 3, Zwingman 11

Solo blocks — Eisenhauer 1

Ace serves — Heithoff 1, Kittelson 2, Zwingman 3

Set assists — Heithoff 13, Schumacher 4

Kills — Burenheide 2, Eisenhauer 4, Kittelson 3, Meis 8, Zwingman 1

In ‘C’ team action, EPPJ topped Battle Creek 25-15 and 25-14.

Serve receive — Tessa Barlow 1, Quinn Hoefer 1, Olivia Klein 1, Halle Lueking 6, Juliana McNally 2, Haley Parks 5, Reese Stuhr 5.

Digs — Barlow 1, Jaydalynn Chessmore 2, Hoefer 3, Klein 2, Lueking 6, McNally 5, Parks 11, Stuhr 7.

Ace serves — McNally 1, Parks 1, Stuhr 3.

Set assists — Barlow 7, Chessmore 1

Kills — Barlow 1, Chessmore 1, Lueking 4, McNally 2, Parks 3, Stuhr 1.