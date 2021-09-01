Jv’s earn first victory ‘C’ team falls to LHNE

ELGIN — The Wolfpack JV volleyball team opened the season with a victory Thursday night, defeating Lutheran High Northeast 25-17, 10-25 and 15-9.

The young Wolfpack dominated their opponent at times during the three-set contest.

Chloe Henn led EPPJ with six kills, Ellie Ruterbories had four. Kaitey Schumacher posted 13 set assists.

Maddie Kolm and Henn each had two ace serves.

Ruterbories, Kolm and Kate Furstenau tied for the team-high in serve receive with seven.

Furstenau led the team in digs with 16, Kolm had 12 and Schumacher notched 10. Ruterbories and Schumacher each had solo blocks.

‘C’ team drops match

The Wolfpack ‘C’ team went three sets before losing to LHNE 22-25, 25-22 and 10-15.

Natalie Burenheide led hitters with six kills, Callie Heithoff had four and Furstenau notched two.

Schumacher led setters with nine set assists, Furstenau had four. Jazmine McNally and Schumacher each had one ace serve.

Furstenau led in digs with 12, Schumacher had seven and Eliza Borer posted five. Olivia Klein, Borer and Schumacher tied for the team high in serve receive with six apiece.